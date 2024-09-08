Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of North Macedonia
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day.
MENAFN08092024000067011011ID1108648744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.