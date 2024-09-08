Hezbollah Fire Over 50 Rockets Towards Northern Israel, IDF Announces Retaliatory Strike In Lebanon (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched multiple strikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. The escalation came after Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at northern Israel early Sunday, following an Israeli attack that killed three civil defense workers in Lebanon's south, according to the Lebanese ministry.

Hezbollah confirmed launching over 50 rockets into northern Israel overnight, targeting areas such as the Galilee Panhandle and Kiryat Shmona. The began with 20 rockets fired around 1:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The IDF stated that its air defense systems intercepted most of the projectiles, although some struck Kiryat Shmona, causing significant damage. One rocket directly hit a building, while another impacted a sidewalk, resulting in widespread destruction. Despite the heavy rocket fire, no injuries were reported.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., another barrage of 30 rockets was fired from Lebanon, according to IDF sources. While some of the rockets were intercepted, the rest landed in open areas without causing casualties. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks, describing them as retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese town of Froun, which reportedly killed three emergency personnel.

In response to the rocket fire, the IDF confirmed that its fighter jets struck several Hezbollah targets overnight. The attacks focused on Hezbollah-controlled buildings in the towns of Aitaroun, Maroun al-Ras, and Yaroun in southern Lebanon. The IDF released footage showing the precision strikes.

Additionally, a separate drone strike carried out by the IDF on Saturday night targeted Hezbollah-allied Amal movement members operating in the town of Froun. According to the IDF, two Amal militants were killed in the strike.

In a separate incident, Hezbollah announced that it had launched Katyusha rockets at the kibbutz of Shamir, located near the Golan Heights in the eastern Galilee region. Reports in Israeli media suggest that approximately 30 rockets were fired at the kibbutz, although there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Shamir, which is nine kilometers from the Lebanese border, has not been evacuated, despite being within range of Hezbollah rocket fire.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council issued a statement to residents, reassuring them that the loud blasts they were hearing were due to IDF fire targeting Hezbollah positions.

The exchange of strikes between Israel and Hezbollah marks a significant escalation in the Israel-Hamas war, which has now spread beyond Gaza to northern Israel and southern Lebanon. The IDF's operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon come as part of a broader military strategy to neutralize threats on multiple fronts. With Hezbollah and its allies continuing to retaliate, the conflict is expected to persist in the coming days.