Deliveroo, IICO, & stc Celebrate International Charity Day with Distribution of Food and Essentials

(MENAFN- Deliveroo) In celebration of International Charity Day, and as part of its Full Life campaign, Deliveroo collaborated with the Islamic International Charity Organization (IICO) and telecommunications leader, stc, to support underprivileged communities in Kuwait.



The collaborative effort saw the distribution of essential food boxes, refreshing juices, and stc prepaid cards to underprivileged families across Kuwait.



Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar, commented: “International Charity Day is a reminder of the power of community and giving. We are honoured to work with IICO and stc on this initiative, which aligns with our Full Life campaign’s mission to tackle food insecurity and make a positive impact on the lives of those who need it most.”



The food boxes, packed with nutritious items and refreshing juices, were designed to offer support to families along with stc prepaid cards to help with communication and connectivity.



“This collaboration is a testament to the power of partnership in making a real difference,” said Khaled Alshuaib, the Director of the Volunteering Department at the Islamic International Charity Organization. “We are grateful for Deliveroo and stc’s support on this initiative, which will undoubtedly bring much-needed support to many families.”



“At stc, we believe in using our resources to support the communities we serve,” said Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc. “Providing prepaid cards is our way of contributing to the connectivity of families with loved ones. We are proud to be part of this meaningful initiative.”



Deliveroo’s Full Life campaign is an initiative aimed at granting food security to families all over the world. To learn more, customers can visit and follow @deliveroo_kw on Instagram.





