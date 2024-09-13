Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Underway At Baramulla's Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan Area
9/13/2024 10:21:32 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday night.
"Encounter has started at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote in a post on X.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier today, an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kishtwar district to Indian army officials, "Four Indian Army soldiers have been injured in the ongoing encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar. One of the injured has been evacuated to the nearby Command Hospital for treatment, while three are being treated locally.""The security forces have cordoned off the area and operations are still going on. More details awaited,"said the officials.
(This is a breaking news)
(With inputs from ANI)
