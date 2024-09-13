GOAT Box Office Collection Day 9: Telugu Action Starring Thalapathy Vijay Earns Over 184 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Continuing its powerful performance at the box office, Thalapathy Vijay's movie, The Greatest of All Time, earned an estimated ₹184.5 crore in the first nine days of its release. According to the tracker Sacnilk, the movie famous as GOAT earned a total of ₹6.5 crore on Friday, September 13.



Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, the movie witnessed a slight drop in its day eighth collection. The movie continued to grow slowly and steadily on Friday and is likely to earn more on the weekend.



GOAT Day 9 BO Collection

The movie earned an estimated ₹6.5 crore on day 9, bringing its estimated domestic collection (net) to ₹184.5 crore. The first-week collection of the movie stood at ₹178 crore (including ₹156.4 crore in Tamil, ₹11.3 crore in Hindi, and ₹10.3 crore in Telugu). The movie's overall Tamil occupancy stood at 33.07% on Friday, September 13. The movie has also crossed the ₹300 mark in terms of worldwide collection and has earned the title of the biggest Tamil grosser of 2024.



Joseph Vijay's previous movie, Leo, was a box office blockbuster, collecting ₹606 crore. His other movie, Varisu, also performed impressively and earned ₹297.50 crore.

About GOAT

GOAT is a Tamil science fiction film which stars actors Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj in addition to Joseph Vijay, who was last seen in his box office superhit Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Movie posters and trailer provide a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father and son. Vijay plays the role of a field agent and spy who has carrier out more than 60 operations in his career. The movie earned massive response from the audience, especially Vijay's fans who showed up in large numbers in cinema theatres to watch the movie.