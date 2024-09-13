DPRK Top Leader Met Visiting Russian Senior Official

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Sept 14 (NNN-KCNA) – Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), met with visiting Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, yesterday.

During the talks, they had a wide exchange of views, on the issues of steadily deepening the strategic dialogue between the two countries, and strengthening cooperation to defend mutual security interests and on the regional and international situation, and reached a consensus on the issues discussed.

Kim expressed his appreciation for the development of bilateral ties in all fields, including politics, economy and culture, and said that, the DPRK government would further expand cooperation and collaboration with Russia, in the spirit of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the future, it added.

The DPRK leader and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, signed the treaty in Pyongyang in June of this year.– NNN-KCNA

