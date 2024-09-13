Top News Today: PM Modi To Hold Election Rallies In J-K, Haryana Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO Launch More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In today's top news, we have Prime Narendra Modi campaigning for in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir; Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services will open for subscription; PM Modi will lay foundation stone of projects over ₹50,000 crore in MP and Chhattisgarh; NASA's annual Observe the Moon Night and more. Here are Top 5 news of the Day:

1. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO to open for subscription

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd is all set to open for subscription on Thursday. The three-day long initial (IPO) will conclude on September 18. The bidding for anchor investors will open on September 13. It will open for retail investors on September 14, said the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed on Friday. Read more here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally for the Haryana assembly elections in Kurukshetra on September 14. The prime minister will address a rally at Kurukshetra's Theme Park, news agency PTI reported.

He will also hit the poll campaign trail in support of his party candidates on Saturday by addressing a mega rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Dod district, amid tight security arrangements. "This will be a significant event as it marks the first visit of any Prime Minister to Doda in 42 years," said G Kishan Reddy, Union Coal and Mines Minister and BJP election in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir.

Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5. Meanwhile, the first phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18. The votes will be counted on October 8.