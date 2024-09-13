France To Deliver 19,000 T Of Railway Rails To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of bilateral cooperation between the of Ukraine and the Government of the French Republic, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC will receive 19,000 tonnes of railway rails to upgrade 150 kilometers of its railroad tracks.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Joint projects on Ukraine's recovery were discussed by Special Envoy of the President of the French Republic for Ukraine's Relief and Reconstruction Pierre Heilbronn and Ukrainian Deputy Prime for Restoration - Communities and Territories Development Minister Oleksiy Kuleba. In particular, the parties spoke about the development of railway infrastructure, cooperation in the field of air transport, reconstruction efforts in the Chernihiv region, etc.

“According to the preliminary agreement, the French side will deliver 19,000 tonnes of railway rails, allowing for 150 kilometers of tracks to be upgraded. The first shipment has been scheduled for January 2025,” the report states.

Within the framework of the Grant Agreement with the French Republic, a total of EUR 200 million is expected to be provided through the Fund for the support of critical infrastructure and priority economic sectors of Ukraine.

Kuleba emphasized Ukraine's interest in continuing the implementation of two joint projects: water supply in the city of Kyiv and cooperation in the field of air transport. In particular, the Ukrainian side is interested in supporting the restoration of the air navigation system and expanding the personnel training programme of Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE).

In his turn, Heilbronn noted that all joint projects were progressing dynamically and constantly developing. In terms of bilateral cooperation, France is focusing on providing support for Ukrainian regions and local self-government development, as well as specific critical infrastructure projects.

A reminder that Ukraine and France determined the key areas of cooperation as part of the EUR 200 million Grant Agreement, focusing on the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector and critical infrastructure.

