Russian Propaganda Attacks Will Intensify After War Mykolai Sierga

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the war ends, Russia will not give up trying to influence Ukrainian society, spreading propaganda, trying to bring conflicts, but it will invest even more resources and efforts in attacking in cultural and informational space.

This opinion was expressed in an interview with Ukrinform by the founder and leader of the Cultural Forces union, and cultural figure Mykolai Sierga.

"One should not think that with the end of the war, on the other side of the border, from the east and the north, attempts to influence Ukrainian society will stop, the spread of propaganda, attempts to bring conflicts into Ukrainian society will stop. Russia will begin to invest even more resources and efforts in attacking in cultural and informational space. It will not calm down, and it has enough resources for that," Sierga said.

He thinks, that culture performs the role of a strong protective layer against informational propaganda, because it helps to establish values, beliefs, convictions, and forms the soil in which "poisoned seeds" do not germinate.

"We understand that it is necessary to invest a lot of efforts in strategic things. We are preparing for this: we already have an analytical and research center, which researches the tools of Russian propaganda, develops countermeasures, studies positive foreign experience and how it can be implemented in Ukraine for the most effective work with both the military and the civilian population," said the leader of the Cultural Forces.

Sierga also believes that Ukrainization should be carried out gradually, it should have a strategy, it should be a conscious choice which is not made under pressure and will bring long-term results.