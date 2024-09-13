Rajasthan CM Reaches Delhi After Two-Nation Visit To Japan, S.Korea

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma arrived in New Delhi on Saturday following a six-day visit to Japan and South Korea.

The trip was part of the preparations for the upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024'.

During the meeting, discussions were held on furthering the partnership as well as new investment opportunities in the state were highlighted.

Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, who accompained him during the foreign visit, said "it was a good visit and the investors have a positive outlook towards us".

Speaking on the CM Sharma's visit, Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh said, "This visit of the CM regarding the Rajasthan summit to invite companies from different nations who want to invest in the state will bear positive results -- generate employment and I hope that foreign companies will get into MoUs with the state and will help in the development of Rajasthan. Under PM Modi's leadership -- countries around the world have shown trust in India as he does what he speaks."

Prior to Japan, the Rajasthan CM was on a two-day visit to South Korea along with a high-level delegation.

Several South Korean firms expressed their interest in exploring opportunities in Rajasthan and expanding their business in the state.

This includes several leading South Korean firms, including Samsung Healthcare, LX International, Orion Corporation, and Hyosung Corporation, as well as the Korean Stone Association.

The Rajasthan government, led by CM Sharma, will be hosting the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 on December 9-11 in the capital, Jaipur.

The three-day mega summit, which aims to attract and facilitate global investment, innovation, and partnerships in the state, is organised with the support of the Industry and Commerce Department, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), and RIICO, with BIP serving as the nodal department for this summit.