IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains In West Bengal, Odisha Warns Against Flash Floods In THESE States - Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted possibility of heavy downpours on September 14 in West Bengal and Odisha and consequently issued a red alert. Meanwhile Jharkhand is on orange alert.

The Meteorological Department issued nowcast warning of a 'depression'. IMD observed a 'well Marked low pressure area' over northwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring region and consequently issued heavy rainfall and flash flood warning in warning in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Predicting heavy downpours in Uttarakhand on September 14, the IMD said light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places .

The weather agency issued flash flood warning in two districts - Shiomla and Sirmour. IMD in its latest weather bulletin dated September 13 noted possibility of surface runoff and inundation“at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas over AoC following rainfall on September 14.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh may witness“light to moderate rainfall at most places” and“heavy rainfall” at isolated places on September 14.

Haryana

The weather department forecasted“light to moderate rainfall at isolated places is very likely with heavy rainfall at isolated places" on September 14.

IMD's its press release states,“Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 17th; Chhattisgarh on 16th September .” It adds,“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 18th & 19th; East Madhya Pradesh during 16th -19th; Chhattisgarh during 14th -17th September.”

Yellow alert in Delhi

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi predicted generally cloudy sky with light rainfall and thundershowers during the day amid yellow alert. Wet spells will most likely come to a halt after September 14. Anothor round of downpours will most likely begin on September 18. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday.