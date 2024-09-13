Headliners: Tamara Norman

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke headlines recently, uncovering what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.



In this week's Q&A, we speak to Tamara Norman who last week was named Ketchum's US CEO.





What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



The biggest challenge is also the biggest opportunity -- how we can most effectively and efficiently communicate in an increasingly fractured communications landscape. That includes how we harness new technologies to create value for our clients AND our teams. Additionally, clients are seeking very specialized talent in areas like employee engagement, data & analytics and digital content. How we mentor and upskill our current and future talent to meet today's client needs is critical.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why



I attended Cannes this year for the first time. A common theme in the work was the simplicity, cultural relevance and purposeful nature of the creative. U.S. Bank's 'Found in Translation' campaign highlighted that in families where English isn't the primary language, the burden of translating often falls to children. Their understanding of the opportunity and the resulting work was impactful.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



The work of our employee engagement team has been outstanding as companies continue to adjust to the fast-changing reality of the employee/employer relationship. Our growth over the last two years shows the value companies put on helping them to better communicate the value of being an employee in terms that resonate with today's workforce and keep them engaged in moving the company forward.



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



The past few years have really taught me to be open and embrace change in a whole new way. The changes in our world, especially in our industry, can be daunting. I learned that if I dive in head-first, absorb new things and just keep moving forward – it opens a whole new world of possibilities.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



My favorite way to recharge is by spending time with my family, especially activities out in nature. Even though my daughter is away at college now, a simple phone call helps me reset.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



I recently binge-watched the latest season of 'Hacks,” and wow, what a fun watch. It also made me contemplate what tools from comedy and show business we could use to invigorate our creative process.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



A bakery owner. I love the creative process of baking -- so much so that I recently signed up for a cake decorating class. Maybe the Food Network is in my future!









