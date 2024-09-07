عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Top Five Fastest T20I Centuries For Australia

Top Five Fastest T20I Centuries For Australia


9/7/2024 9:00:16 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Josh Inglis recently smashed one of the fastest centuries in T20Is to help Australia thrash Scotland and clinch the series. Lets take a look at some of the fastest hundreds by Aussie batters in T20Is.

MENAFN07092024007385015968ID1108647478


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search