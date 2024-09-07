Latin Music Icon International Nova Releases Electrifying Lead Single Rakata

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)







ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin recording artist and producer International Nova released his highly anticipated single, Rakata from Nova's upcoming Latin Album, "PRINCE - El Principe" an album dedicated to the recording artist's first son.

"Rakata" is a vibrant track that showcases a blend of Latin rhythms and contemporary beats. The captivating single has peaked at #6 on Itunes top 100 Latin Music Charts. Vastly capturing the attention of his fans. "Rakata" is now available on all streaming platforms.

Released under Eminent Music Group - a record label founded by International Nova & Cristina Nova. Eminent Music Group marks a significant milestone in the artist's career. The single is a collaborative effort with Santi Music, highlighting the power of partnership in the music industry.

Cristina Nova, General Manager of Eminent Music Group, expressed her excitement about the release, stating "We are incredibly proud of International Nova and the journey that led to the creation of Rakata.

This single is a testament to his talent, hard work, and dedication. Partnering with Santi Music has been a game-changer, and we are eager for fans to experience the energy and passion that Nova brings to music."

Melinda Santiago, CEO of

Santi Music, echoed these sentiments, adding, "Working with International Nova and the team at Eminent Music Group has been an inspiring experience. Rakata is a dynamic track that we believe will resonate with audiences worldwide. We look forward to continuing this fruitful collaboration and bringing more exceptional music to fans everywhere."

"Rakata" is now streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Fans can look forward to seeing his captivating music video accompanying the single, set to premiere soon.

About International Nova:

International Nova is a Iconic Latin recording artist and Producer known for his innovative fusion of Latin and contemporary music. With a career spanning over a decade, Nova has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique sound and electrifying performances.

About Eminent Music Group:

Eminent Music Group a division of Eminent Multimedia is a leading independent record label founded by International Nova and Cristina Nova dedicated to nurturing and promoting talented artists across diverse musical genres.

