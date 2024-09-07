Sonu Sood Shares Touching Story Of His New Home As He Welcomes Bappa With Joyful Celebrations

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Sonu Sood has welcomed Bappa at his new residence 'Gangotri Niwas' in Juhu, Mumbai, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, and has shared a heartwarming story of his home.

Sonu looked dapper in a white kurta pajama, and was seen performing aarti of Lord Ganesha along with his wife Sonali, and sons Ayaan and Ishant.

Talking about his new home, Sonu told IANS: "Bappa has been placed in our new home for the first time, and I would like to say that I had started the journey somewhere near this place only when I was a paying guest."

"And now since I have come to this home, I feel Bappa had decided, he was waiting, that the journey would start from here, and now this journey has started. I will pray that Bappa keeps giving me strength so that I can keep helping people," shared Sonu, who is known for his philanthropic work.

He further said: "The journey with Bappa has been for the past 25 years, and every year he has taught me many things. He has told me how to get connected with the common people. I will pray that I keep walking on the path shown by Bappa, throughout my life. I will try to be connected to the masses, be their light of hope, and keep helping them."

Sonu concluded by saying, "We have brought Ganpati for five days. It's been 26 years that we are bringing Ganpati home, and he is a family member only. We get very excited when he comes home, the environment of the house changes. I feel blessed that I have shifted to a new residence, and Bappa has come here also."

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in an upcoming action entertainer 'Fateh'. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role, and marks Sonu's directorial debut. The movie, produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, revolves around the complexities and challenges of cybercrime.

The film will also showcase some action sequences, which have been done under the supervision of Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker.

'Fateh' is all set to hit the screens this year.