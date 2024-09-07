Ukraine Downs 58 Russian Kamikaze Drones Overnight Sat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 58 Shahed one-way attack drones Russia had launched in the early hours of Saturday, September 7.

That's according to the Air Force Command , Ukrinform reports.

Overnight September 7, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type UAVs (launch areas in Kursk and Yeisk, as well as Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea).

Ukrainian radars spotted 67 incoming air targets.

The Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and other units of Ukraine's Defense Forces joined efforts in repelling the attack.

As a result, 58 attack UAVs were shot down.

Six drones left Ukraine's airspace, crossing back into Russia, as well as into Belarus and the temporarily occupied area of Luhansk region.

Three more enemy drones likely plunged to the ground under the influence of Ukraine's e-warfare systems.

Drones were downed over Vinnytsia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kherson, and Poltava regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fragments of a Russian attack drone were found outside the Verkhovna Rada building in Kyiv.

Illustrative photo: 117th Separate Mechanized Brigade