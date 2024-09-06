Xiamen Area Promotes Innovation, Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District Reaches New Heights

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Media Briefing

On August 30, a briefing was held in the Xiamen Area of the Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District (MSRCLD) to introduce the latest progress in the of the Xiamen Area, preparations for the Fourth Forum of Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District, and information about the 2024 China (Xiamen) International Technology Expo for Public Security and Legal Services.

It is learned that the Xiamen Area of the MSRCLD continues to promote reform and innovation, adhering to the concept of“integrating law with commerce, promoting commerce through law, and improving law with commerce,” and implementing a layout of“complementary superposition of one island and two areas, with city-wide participation.” The free trade zone takes the lead in piloting, becoming a hub for foreign-related arbitration, international legal affairs, and intellectual property institutions. The Siming area serves as a comprehensive demonstration area, establishing itself as a technology base for high-level judicial service, public security, and legal affairs, providing full-chain, full-cycle, professional, and international integrated legal and commercial services for business entities at home and abroad. The MSRCLD has significantly improved its ability to integrate foreign-related legal and commercial services, accelerated the development of technology industry for public security and legal affairs, and continuously brought together foreign-related legal talents, providing strong legal guarantee for the construction of the core area of the Maritime Silk Road, and becoming one of its landmark projects.







An official from Xiamen Leading Group Office of the MSRCLD introduced the preparation for the Fourth Forum of the MSRCLD

According to an official from the Secretariat of the MSRCLD, the Xiamen Area of the MSRCLD is committed to becoming a preferred destination for resolving international commercial and maritime disputes. It has established the Xiamen International Commercial Tribunal and Xiamen Foreign-related Maritime Tribunal, which have accepted more than 2,300 cases involving international commercial and maritime disputes, with a total value exceeding 19 billion yuan, involving over 40 countries and regions. The bilingual Consensual Jurisdiction Model Clauses in Chinese and English have been released. The world's first representative office of the International Commercial Dispute Prevention and Settlement Organization has settled in the area. The Xiamen Arbitration Commission has been included in the Supreme People's Court's list of“one-stop” diversified dispute resolution mechanisms for international commercial disputes. Additionally, it has introduced five foreign-related arbitration institutions, released China's first guideline for interim arbitration in a free trade zone, and set up specialized institutions such as the Maritime Silk Road International Commercial and Maritime Mediation Center, building an effective linkage mechanism for litigation, arbitration, and mediation.







Li Yanlong, Deputy Secretary-General of Xiamen Arbitration Commission, gave an interview

Li Yanlong, Deputy Secretary-General of Xiamen Arbitration Commission, stated that the Xiamen Arbitration Commission will continue to deepen the integration with Internet technology and strengthen practical applications of Internet arbitration. This model not only meets the needs of international arbitration under the backdrop of globalization but also supports informationization and modernization, further expanding the breadth and depth of arbitration services, providing more efficient and professional dispute resolution services for parties at home and abroad.

In addition, as one of the concurrent events of the 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade, the Forum of Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District will be held on September 7-8, with the theme of“Legal Protection for Reform, Stronger Development through Openness - In-Depth Integration into the 'Belt and Road' Initiative through the Development of Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District.” The forum will highlight the characteristics of internationalization, practice, projects, and brands. During the forum, new projects will be unveiled, such as the Procuratorial Film & TV Incubation Demonstration Platform of the Center for Film & Television of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the Maritime Silk Road Base of the China International Lawyer Training Center, and the Taiwan-related Public Legal Service Center of the MSRCLD, along with the release of the fourth documentary on the MSRCLD and the“Top Ten Achievements” of 2024.







Flag-presentation ceremony for legal service teams for eight industries in Xiamen







Awards ceremony for the“Top Ten Legal Service Products”