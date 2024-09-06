Self-Propelled Stretchers: FOXTAC Unmanned Transporter Approved For Use By Ukraine's Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense has and approved for delivery to the of the Ukraine-made FOXTAC unmanned logistics and evacuation carrier.

This was reported by the MoD press service, Ukrinform saw.

"Designed for various logistical tasks, the ground robotic can also be utilized to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield," the report reads.

The Ministry of Defense noted that currently, the Army employ various technical means for evacuation of the wounded from combat zones, including tracked and wheeled armored vehicles of domestic and foreign production, quads, and motorcycles with evacuation trailers. Evacuations are also frequently conducted with the aid of hand stretchers.

There are no universal means and methods of evacuation. Each time, combat medics decide on the transport and method of evacuation depending on the current conditions: the specifics of the combat scenario, the terrain, the extent of camouflage and concealment, the count of casualties, and the severity of injuries sustained by service members.

Another available option for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield involves the use of ground-based robotic systems.

his domestically produced logistics and evacuation carrier is nearly soundless and has a low profile, with a height not surpassing 40 cm. This permits the unnoticed evacuation of the wounded amidst the field foliage.

The design solutions implemented allow for a swift transition of the FOXTAC from transport to working position. With a capacity of up to 150 kg, the carrier can transport the equivalent of a fully equipped wounded soldier or the ammunition needed for the position.

Both remote and wired remote control can be used to operate the carrier. This allows the accompanying combat medic to control and correct the movement.

Supplementary equipment can be installed on the carrier to aid in locating its whereabouts and retrieving the platform and cargo should communication with the evacuation team be lost.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense approved the Ukraine-made armored personnel carrier Khorunzhyi for delivery to the Armed Forces.

