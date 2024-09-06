Five Injured In Bomb Blast In Syria's Daraa

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Sept 7 (NNN-SANA) – Five people, including a child and a woman, were last night, when an explosive device went off, in Syria's southern province of Daraa, according to a report.

The bomb, planted by suspected terrorists, exploded near the Panorama roundabout, at the northern entrance of Daraa, where sporadic violence continues, despite the government's attempts to restore order.

The report said, the device was likely planted to target civilian areas.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, yet.– NNN-SANA

