Tech Mahindra and LivePerson to Power AI-Driven Customer Experience in Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Pune – August 13th, 2024: Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, and LivePerson, (NASDAQ: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, announced a partnership to transform customer engagement in the services and HLS (Healthcare and Life Sciences) industries. The partnership underscores the two organizations’ joint commitment to driving digital transformation and elevating customer experience powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The partnership will address the unique challenges and opportunities within the financial services and HLS sectors by combining LivePerson's cutting-edge conversational platform and AI technology with Tech Mahindra Business Process Services’ (BPS) extensive domain expertise. It will provide personalized customer experiences through recommendations and ensure the security of sensitive data with high compliance standards. The partnership will boost operational efficiency by automating administrative tasks, enabling the workforce to focus on more complex issues.

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "Our partnership with LivePerson will provide the financial services and HLS (Healthcare and Life Sciences) industries with a significant leap forward in customer engagement powered by artificial intelligence. Leveraging LivePerson's conversational platform and AI technology along with our deep domain expertise allows us to enable organizations to scale at speed, drive digital innovation, improve operational efficiency, and deliver superior outcomes for their customers and patients.”

The partnership aims to expedite time-to-market by combining AI technology with human expertise, delivering impactful customer service solutions. As part of this partnership, Tech Mahindra's BPS will leverage LivePerson's Conversational Cloud platform to develop tailored solutions to empower healthcare organizations to reduce patient wait times, improve accessibility, streamline patient onboarding, and ensure data security. The partnership will enable financial institutions to reduce operational costs, enhance security, and improve customer satisfaction through AI-agents, authenticated messaging, and enhanced self-service capabilities.



Dan Sincavage, Senior Vice President, Partnerships at LivePerson, said, "The financial services and HLS industries are undergoing rapid digital transformation, and customer expectations are higher than ever. Through our partnership with Tech Mahindra, we are committed to helping businesses meet and exceed these expectations by delivering personalized, efficient, and secure conversational experiences across digital channels.”



Tech Mahindra Business Process Services is at the forefront of future-ready technology and has 55+ delivery centers in 15 countries that provide services in 50+ languages to 270+ global customers.



To learn more about the LivePerson-Tech Mahindra partnership, click here.



About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.













