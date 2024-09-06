Stefanchuk Meets With Bundestag President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting with German Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk raised the issue of further defense support for Ukraine, noting the importance of timely delivery of arms and military equipment.

The Ukrainian speaker said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Stefanchuk said that Ukraine's primary needs include air defense systems, long-range missiles and artillery.

According to him, at the meeting, much attention was paid to the security situation in Ukraine, crimes and of Russian against civilians and infrastructure, as well as daily shelling.

Stefanchuk emphasized the importance of Ukraine being able to strike military targets inside Russia with weapons provided by partners and allies.

The parties also discussed increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor country.

“Despite all the restrictions imposed, Russia manages to circumvent the sanctions, and we must block any opportunities to avoid them,” Stefanchuk emphasized.

Among other things, he thanked Germany for all the assistance provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the German Defense Minister announced the delivery of self-propelled howitzers worth EUR 150 million and air defense equipment to Ukraine.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk/Facebook