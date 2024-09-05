Football: Juan Mata Joins Western Sydney Wanderers On One-Year Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Sep 5 (IANS) The Western Sydney Wanderers have secured the services of former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata on a one-year contract. The 36-year-old Spaniard, who has been a free agent since leaving Japanese team Vissel Kobe in January 2024, is set to bring a wealth of experience and talent to the A-League side.

The midfielder first captured the football world's attention when he joined Chelsea in 2011 for 23.5 million Euros. His impact was immediate; he was named Chelsea's Player of the Year in both of his full seasons at Stamford Bridge. During his time with the Blues, Mata was pivotal in securing the Champions League and FA Cup in 2012 and the Europa League in 2013. His flair and creativity made him a central figure in Chelsea's successful campaign.

In 2014, Mata's journey took him to Manchester United for a then-club record 37.1 million Euros. At Old Trafford, he continued to shine, contributing significantly to United's triumphs in the 2016 FA Cup, 2017 EFL Cup, and the Europa League. With 51 goals in 285 appearances for the Red Devils, Mata's influence on the pitch was undeniable.

Mata's impressive club career was complemented by international success with Spain. Capped 40 times, he was part of the squad that lifted the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012, further solidifying his place among the elite of football.

After his time in England, Mata's career took him to Galatasaray, where he enjoyed a successful stint, winning the Turkish league in his only season with the club. His latest move to Western Sydney Wanderers signifies a new adventure as he aims to conquer a different league.

“I'm excited to join the Western Sydney Wanderers, the only Australian team to ever win the Asian Champions League,” Mata said in a statement.“I cannot wait to arrive and train with the team to prepare for the season. I'm feeling grateful and excited for this new adventure and looking forward to trying to win another championship in a different league.”