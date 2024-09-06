Haryana CM Saini Questions Congress' Intention After Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Party

(MENAFN- IANS) Rohtak (Haryana), Sep 7 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly in Haryana, Chief Nayab Singh Saini has questioned the Congress' intention after wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the party.

Speaking in Rohtak, CM Saini on Friday said, "Every person has their own opinion about which ideology they want to associate with. should clarify its intention behind this."

CM Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always taken decisions in the national interest.

"Congress has consistently opposed those decisions. Therefore, Congress needs to clarify their motives, especially since they engage in politics involving players, soldiers, and farmers," he said while speaking to reporters in Rohtak.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress earlier on Friday in the presence of Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, party leader Pawan Khera, Haryana Congress Chief Udai Bhan and AICC in-charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria.

Hours after their joining, Congress appointed Punia as the working chairman of All India Kisan Congress and fielded Phogat as candidate from Julana Assembly constituency.

The wrestlers resigned from their respective positions in Northern Railways earlier in the day.

The two well-known wrestlers joined the Congress almost a month before Assembly polls in Haryana.

Voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

Punia won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, while Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final.