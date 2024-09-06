Thai King Swore In New PM Paetongtarn, Cabinet

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Sept 7 (NNN-TNA) – Thailand's King, Maha Vajiralongkorn, swore in Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and cabinet ministers, in a coalition yesterday, following the royal endorsement of the new portfolios earlier this week.

Paetongtarn and 35 cabinet members, under the Pheu Thai Party-led coalition, took the oath of allegiance before the king, in a traditional ceremony held at the Dusit Palace in capital Bangkok.

Six deputy prime ministers from three core parties in the coalition, namely Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai and the United Thai Nation, attended the ceremony, along with cabinet ministers and their deputies.

Paetongtarn is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting today, to prepare the government policy statement, which is expected to be presented to parliament next week, before she officially assumes office.

Paetongtarn, 38-year-old Pheu Thai Party leader, and daughter of former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, was elected the country's youngest and second female premier, after winning a parliamentary vote last month.


