At Least 33 More Palestinians Killed By Zionist Bombings In Gaza Total Deaths: 40,878

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Sept 7 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 33 more Palestinians were killed by Zionist bombings, targeting two residential houses in central and southern Gaza Strip, yesterday, and elsewhere in Gaza, said Palestinian sources.

Palestinian security sources said that, the Zionist aircraft struck a house, located west of the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza.

Medical sources said, the killed five people, with several still trapped under the rubble.

Also yesterday, five more people were killed, and several others injured, in a Zionist bombing of a home in central Khan Younis, southern Gaza, the Palestinian Civil Defence said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the Strip, 20 more people were killed by more Zionist bombings.

As usual, the Israeli Zionist army has not made any comment on the incidents.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Zionist attacks and bombings in the Gaza Strip, has risen to 40,878, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.– NNN-WAFA

