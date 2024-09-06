Khmelnytskyi Sends A Batch Of FPV Drones Worth Over UAH 2M To Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A batch of FPV drones worth more than UAH 2 million has been handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine from Khmelnytskyi.

Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

“We continue to help the Defense Forces. We continue to rely on FPV drones, quadcopters of various modifications, as well as electronic warfare equipment. We have handed over another 200 of our FPV drones. The total cost is over UAH 2 million,” Symchyshyn wrote.

Since the beginning of the year, the Khmelnytskyi community has sent almost 5,100 FPV drones, more than 420 quadcopters, and more than 130 EW equipment units to the Defense Forces.

Kherson region hands over hundredto Ukrainian Marines

The mayor also said that the military had received an expensive Furia UAV from the community, which is already in use.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Forces received another batch of equipment worth UAH 2.2 million from Khmelnytskyi, which was purchased at the expense of the local budget.