Palestinian Girl In West Bank Killed By Zionist Settlers Gunfire

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Sept 7 (NNN-WAFA) – A Palestinian girl was killed by Zionist gunfire yesterday, in the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, Palestinian sources said.

Medical sources said that, 13-year-old Bana Baker died, from a gunshot wound to the chest, during an attack by settlers on the village.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that, its teams treated a girl with critical chest injuries from live ammunition in Qaryut.

The girl was transported to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where doctors declared her dead from her injuries.

Her father said that, Bana was shot by Zionist gunfire, while she was in her room at home, with her sisters.

Local sources reported that a number of settlers stormed the village yesterday, attacking residents, throwing stones, and setting fire to the land.

As usual, there was no comment on the incident, from the Zionist regime.

The West Bank has been experiencing increasing tensions between Palestinians and Israeli settlers, since Oct 7, last year, when the Hamas-Israel conflict broke out.– NNN-WAFA

