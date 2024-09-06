“Victory Plan” To Show Ukraine's Vision Of Peace, Ways To Put Pressure On Putin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine believes that, in order for Vladimir to start seeking peace, he must become weaker, and Ukraine – stronger.

The head of state spoke at the 50th Ambrosetti international forum in Italy, an Ukrinform correspondent.

"For Putin to want peace, he must be weaker, and Ukraine must be stronger," Zelensky said.

To this end, Zelensky said a plan had been developed to be pitched to U.S. President Joe Biden. "We need a plan. I will show President Biden, our partners in the Group of Seven, how we see peace and what exactly will pressure Putin to stop the war," said the president of Ukraine.

: Kursk raid shows world Putin's real motive

He also emphasized that Ukraine and the international community are dealing with a murderer in the person of Putin, so international law must not be forgotten.

"First of all, he is a murderer. We, together with our partners, must rely on the UN Charter, on international law, because everyone understands that he is a liar and that his word is worth nothing. That's why it's not only about negotiations, it's about the rules we have to work on," the president noted.

Putin obsessed with territorial conquests, doesn't want peace -

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky developed the Peace Formula for a just end to the war. It is about ensuring radiation, nuclear, food, and energy security, release of all prisoners of war and deportees, implementation of the UN Charter, and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and global order, withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, reinstating justice, countering ecocide, preventing escalation, and fixating the end of war

Photo: President's Office