Ukraine Already Harvests 35.1M Tonnes Of Grain, Oilseed Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of September 6, 2024, a total of 35.1 million tonnes of the new-harvest were gathered across Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A total of 35.1 million tonnes of the new-harvest crops have already been threshed from 9,548.9 thousand hectares. Overall, 29.1 million tonnes of grain crops and 5.8 million tonnes of oilseeds were gathered,” the report states.

In particular, Ukrainian farmers harvested 21.7 million tonnes of wheat from 4,902.1 thousand hectares, 5.5 million tonnes of barley from 1,412.6 thousand hectares, and 461.6 thousand tonnes of peas from 212.2 thousand hectares.

Additionally, a total of 70.8 thousand tonnes of millet was gathered from 40.8 thousand hectares, 45.4 thousand tonnes of buckwheat from 28.9 thousand hectares, and more than 3.4 million tonnes of rapeseed from 1,265.9 thousand hectares.

A total of 1,389.6 thousand tonnes of sunflower seeds were threshed from 780.58 thousand hectares and 1,007.3 thousand tonnes of soybeans – from 541 thousand hectares.

In terms of harvested areas, farmers from the Odesa region took the lead with 1,094 thousand hectares threshed. In terms of the yielding capacity, the Khmelnytskyi region topped the ranking with 65.4 quintals per hectare.

The harvesting of sugar beets is underway in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Lviv, Poltava, Chernivtsi and Ternopil regions. Sugar beets have already been gathered from 3.9 thousand hectares there.

Farmers from 11 regions are harvesting corn (with 98.8 thousand hectares already threshed), and nearly all regions have already started to gather sunflower seeds.

A reminder that Ukrainian farmers had already started the autumn sowing campaign. As of early September 2024, more than 484 thousand hectares were sown with winter crops.