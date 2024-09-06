Northern Illinois Food Bank Announces Hunger Action Month Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Go Orange" on September 10th for Hunger Action Day

GENEVA, Ill., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, Northern Illinois Food , the leading hunger relief organization in Northern Illinois will recognize Hunger Action Month with several initiatives to educate the public about the issue of hunger and opportunities to take action.

The Food Bank's month-long campaign includes a Go Orange Day, volunteer activities, family and friends BINGO challenge

with 25 ways to take action, and a dedicated Hunger Action Month webpage

with more information about how to get involved.

Northern Illinois Food Bank Neighbors Empowered

Northern Illinois Food Bank's mission is to provide nutritious food and resources to neighbors, with dignity, equity and convenience, through partnerships and innovation. Today, the Food Bank provides 82 million meals a year and works with a network of more than 900 food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs to serve more than 570K neighbors every month in 13 counties throughout suburban and rural Northern Illinois.

"The demand for food assistance continues to rise due to inflation, food prices, the wage gap and increased awareness of the charitable food system. Our vision is for everyone in Northern Illinois to have the food they need to thrive but we can't do it alone," said Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank. "Hunger Action Month is a great way for the community to get involved. Together, we can solve hunger."

Hunger Action Month Events:

Volunteer – Sign-up to volunteer at one of Northern Illinois Food Bank's four centers, Joliet, Geneva, Lake Forest and Rockford or at a food distribution. Sign-up here .

"Go Orange" on Hunger Action Day - On September 10th, Northern Illinois Food Bank, along with 200 food banks across the country, are calling on communities to "Go Orange" (the national color of hunger) to show support. Take photos and share on social using #HAM2024, #NeighborsEmpowered, #HungerActionMonth. Follow the Food Bank here .

BINGO challenge for hunger -

Take our BINGO challenge with friends by taking action to solve hunger and turn it in for a prize. Every action makes an impact! Play here .

Host a Virtual Food Drive - Every $1 donated to the food bank helps provide $8 worth of groceries! Create a virtual fundraising page to engage your friends and family. Get started here .

Northern Illinois Food Bank is dedicated to solving hunger and a proud member of

Feeding America. For more information, visit: .

