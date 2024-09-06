READY FOR THE FIELD: INTRODUCING THE BREITLING CHRONOMAT NFL COLLECTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talk about a match-up as exciting as the Super Bowl! Swiss watchmaker

Breitling announces a long-term exclusive licensing agreement with the National League (NFL), a professional American football league that consists of 32 teams, divided equally between the American Football (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The collaboration is the first of its kind for a luxury Swiss watch brand and the most popular sports league in North America.

Breitling-Chronomat NFL Editions - AFC West

Breitling Chronomat NFL Editions - NFC East

Breitling Chronomat NFL Editions - AFC East

Eli Manning attends Breitling's kick-off for the Chronomat NFL Editions collection

Eric Mac Lain and Tiki Barber

Tommy DeVito, Boomer Esiason, Thierry Prissert, Eli Manning and Logan Ryan

With the NFL being known as the sport with the largest and most avid fan base in the world, enthusiasm will be overwhelming as the cooperation introduces the Breitling Chronomat NFL Collection of watches that will honor the 32 teams that play in the league. These watches feature the well-known aesthetics and team colors of each football club, as well as the corresponding team logos on the 9 o'clock subdial and admired NFL logo on the caseback. In celebration of the 104th anniversary of the NFL, each team's watch is limited to 104 pieces.

"Collaborating with such an iconic and established league like the NFL is a touchdown for Breitling," said Breitling CEO Georges Kern. "As a casual, conscious luxury brand with purpose-the high-performance action of the NFL, combined with its values of responsibility and integrity, align perfectly with Breitling."

This isn't Breitling's first play on the football field. Breitling watches have appeared on the wrists of football players and fans for many years. Former NFL quarterback Norman Julius "Boomer" Esiason has been a Breitling Ambassador for over 30 years, proudly sporting the brand's collections. Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the #1 NFL Draft Pick in 2021, stars as one of the faces of the Breitling all-star squad campaign, first introduced in 2022. In 2024, Breitling also presented a limited Chronomat Super Bowl LVIII Edition that was met with great demand from football fans around the world.

Breitling can also be found gracing the wrists of Detroit Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs, Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur, Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel, Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Raheem Morris, New York Jets Captain and Linebacker CJ Mosley, New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh.

The stainless-steel watches have all the signature Chronomat characteristics: the raised rider tabs at the 15-minute marks, the easy-grip onion crown, the triple-register dial with integrated date at 6 o'clock and the classic rouleaux bracelet.

Each of the Chronomat B01 42 NFL Team Editions are powered by the exceptional Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01, a COSC-certified chronometer that delivers an impressive power reserve of approximately 70 hours and carries a five-year warranty. The 42-mm case and rouleaux bracelet are stainless steel. The hands are coated with luminescent Super-LumiNova®, and like all Chronomat models, it is water-resistant to 200 meters. Each caseback is specially engraved with the NFL logo and the "One of 104" limitation.

The NFL is one of the major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada

and the highest professional level of American football in the world. Each NFL season begins annually with a three-week pre-season in August, followed by the 18-week regular season which runs from early September to early January, with each team playing 17 games and having one bye week. Following the conclusion of the regular season, seven teams from each conference advance to the playoffs, a single-elimination tournament that culminates in the Super Bowl, which is contested in February and is played between the winners of the AFC and NFC championship games.

Last night, to kick-off their much-anticipated Chronomat NFL Editions collection, leading Swiss watch maker, Breitling, brought together some of the most exciting names in sports and fashion for a Meatpacking District takeover in New York City.

In addition to an immersive tailgate experience, guests were treated to performances by American Rock Band and Rolling Stones opener,

Des Rocks , and the students of the

Brooklyn United Marching Band.

The tailgate party brought together notable guests, including 2x Super Bowl Champion and 2x MVP,

Eli Manning , Giants Quarterback,

Tommy 'Cutlets' DeVito , 2x Super Bowl Champion

Logan Ryan

and former Giants Running Back,

Tiki Barber.

Nike Master Trainer

Joe Holder

was also in attendance, along with CEO and co-founder of AARMY,

Akin Akman . Other notable attendees included Breitling ambassadors and former NFL quarterback,

Boomer Esiason,

ESPN Analyst , Eric Mac Lain

and New York Islanders Left Wing,

Matt Martin .

Football enthusiasts around the United States will be able to secure their favorite team's watches exclusively at Breitling Boutiques and authorized retailers, as well as at .

Media Contact: Gianna Bazzano, [email protected]

SOURCE Breitling