عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Onam Special: Must-Visit Temples In Kerala During This Festive Season

Onam Special: Must-Visit Temples In Kerala During This Festive Season


9/6/2024 3:26:51 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Experience the vibrant spirit of Onam in Kerala's most revered temples! During this festive season, visit some of these iconic temples to immerse yourself in traditional rituals, stunning architecture, and divine energy.


Onam Special: Must-Visit Temples In Kerala During This Festive Season Image

Here are some of the temples in Kerala to visit during this Onam season.


Onam Special: Must-Visit Temples In Kerala During This Festive Season Image

This temple is famous for the historic Aranmula boat race, which is held in connection with Onam.


Onam Special: Must-Visit Temples In Kerala During This Festive Season Image

Onam is celebrated with enthusiasm in Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala. The temple hosts various events and rituals during this time.


Onam Special: Must-Visit Temples In Kerala During This Festive Season Image

Part of the famous Athachamayam procession, this temple hosts various cultural programs during Onam.

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram

'Onavillu', a
ceremonial bow with painting, is offered at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Thiruvonam day.


Onam Special: Must-Visit Temples In Kerala During This Festive Season Image

The centre of celebrations and the birthplace of the popular Onam celebration. Onam Sadya is celebrated grandly in the temple

MENAFN06092024007385015968ID1108645996


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search