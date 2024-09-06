Onam Special: Must-Visit Temples In Kerala During This Festive Season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Experience the vibrant spirit of Onam in Kerala's most revered temples! During this festive season, visit some of these iconic temples to immerse yourself in traditional rituals, stunning architecture, and divine energy.

Here are some of the temples in Kerala to visit during this Onam season.

This temple is famous for the historic Aranmula boat race, which is held in connection with Onam.

Onam is celebrated with enthusiasm in Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala. The temple hosts various events and rituals during this time.

Part of the famous Athachamayam procession, this temple hosts various cultural programs during Onam.

'Onavillu', a

ceremonial bow with painting, is offered at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Thiruvonam day.

The centre of celebrations and the birthplace of the popular Onam celebration. Onam Sadya is celebrated grandly in the temple