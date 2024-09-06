14 Grass Alternatives To Try In Your Garden For A Unique, Low-Maintenance Lawn Idea

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Lilith Hudson on Livingetc

Last summer clover lawns took off as a gardening trend, and if you still want a luscious green feel on your lawn, they really are one of the best alternatives to grass. Besides being a far cheap and more low-maintenance lawn option, they're also far prettier too.

"Clover make good grass alternatives due to their hardy nature, requiring less mowing and water than typical grass species," explains Jeremy Yamaguchi , lawn expert and owner of Lawn Love. "Clover lawns create thick, lush carpets of green foliage and they also produce white flowers and attract beneficial insects such as bees and butterflies."

From a practical point of view, these types of lawns can also provide natural nitrogen fixation for your soil, helping other plants in your garden to grow healthily. "To plant clover, sow seeds in spring or fall directly into the soil," adds Tony. "Clover thrives with regular watering until it's well-established, after which it can tolerate periods of drought."

"Clover is also low-maintenance and requires less frequent mowing as it grows low and spreads horizontally," says Matthew Koch, plant expert and Director of Biotechnology, Genetics, and Seed at Scotts. "Additionally, clover has the ability to fix nitrogen from the atmosphere which enriches the soil and promotes healthier plant growth."

If you're looking to add clover to your lawn, Scotts Turf Builder Clover Lawn is a low-maintenance grass alternative that doesn't require a lot of water and can withstand short-term drought conditions.

Continue reading here