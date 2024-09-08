Transport Minister, Bahraini Ambassador Discuss Cooperation In Transport, Civil Aviation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Wissam Tahtamouni on Sunday met with Bahrain's Ambassador to Jordan Khalifa Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, to discuss strengthening cooperation in the sector.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Civil Regulatory Commission (CARC) Haitham Misto, Tahtamouni emphasised the strong and longstanding ties between Jordan and Bahrain, underpinned by decades of cooperation guided by the leaderships of both countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The minister also highlighted Jordan's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Bahrain, particularly in the transport sector, which she noted is essential to the economic and social development of both countries.



Al Khalifa also commended the historical relations between Jordan and Bahrain, expressing Bahrain's pride in the "robust" partnership, and emphasising its role in driving sustainable development and serving mutual interests.

Talks during the meeting also addressed a draft cooperation agreement covering transportation, navigation, and maritime affairs, with preparations underway for its finalisation and signing.



The two sides reviewed progress on a memorandum of understanding regarding the mutual recognition of competency certificates for training and qualifying workers, in line with international agreements, and explored opportunities for exchanging expertise and information.

Discussions also focused on cooperation in the field of civil aviation between the CARC and Bahrain's Civil Aviation Authority through a memorandum aimed at developing joint channels in civil aviation.



