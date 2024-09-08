Foreign Ministry Says Shooting Incident At King Hussein Bridge 'Individual Act'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign said on Sunday it was following up with concerned agencies on the investigation of the shooting incident at the King Hussein Bridge crossing that involved a Jordanian national.

The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, described in a statement the shooting incident as an“individual act”, underlying Jordan's rejection of targeting civilians for“whatsoever reasons.”

He also called for addressing all reasons of escalation that lead to violence and the targeting of civilians.

The spokesperson also underlined Jordan's continued efforts to impose a ceasefire in Gaza and end the“dangerous” escalation in the occupied West Bank to lay down the foundations of genuine political efforts for a just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

He also reiterated Jordan's warnings against the consequences of the continuation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the dangerous escalation in the West Bank and the assaults on Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites on the entire region.