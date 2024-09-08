QRTA Marks 15 Years With Over 118,000 Development Opportunities For Educators

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) reaffirmed its dedication to advancing education in Jordan and across the Arab world.



In a statement on Sunday, on the occasion of its 15th anniversary, the academy said that it has focused on empowering teachers and educational leaders through a range of innovative training programmes, providing over 118,000 professional development opportunities.

Founded under Queen Rania's vision, QRTA has been "instrumental" in building capacity within the education sector to enhance teacher competencies and foster a positive learning environment.

One of the academy's early milestones was the launch of its in-service teacher training programme, which later evolved into the "School Networks" initiative, according to the statement.



The programme seeks to boost professional learning communities nationwide, offering comprehensive training in key subjects.

To date, over 13,390 teachers have benefited from the programme, which has contributed to raising educational standards and improving the learning environment in participating schools, the statement said.



In 2016, in line with Jordan's National Strategy for Human Resource Development, QRTA introduced two flagship professional diplomas in partnership with University College London and the University of Connecticut: the Professional Diploma in Education and the Professional Diploma in Advanced Educational Leadership, to address the needs of both pre-service and in-service teachers.

QRTA's focus on pre-service teacher preparation has extended to cooperation with Jordanian universities, including the University of Jordan, Yarmouk University, Hashemite University, and Mutah University, which have integrated the academy's professional diploma in education into their curricula.

In response to educational challenges during crises, QRTA has launched programmes such as the Inclusive and Supportive Learning Environment initiative and the Psychosocial Coping Skills in Crises and Emergencies programme.



The academy also developed a literacy programme for teaching Arabic to Syrian children, targeting students from KG2 to second grade, the statement said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the academy transitioned its programmes to digital platforms, leading to a significant digital transformation, overcoming challenges, and setting a model for online education, which helped ensure the continuity of education during times of crises.

QRTA's efforts have garnered numerous accolades, including international academic accreditation for its Professional Diploma in Education from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP), the leading accreditation body for teacher preparation programs in the US.



QRTA is also the first institution in Jordan, and the third in the Middle East, to receive this seven-year accreditation, joining UAE University and Zayed University.

Among other recognitions, QRTA has received the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for its initiatives in Arabic language teaching, and the Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement from CAEP, the statement said.

Also, QRTA's School Networks programme was recognised as one of the top 100 global innovations in education in 2022 by the "HundrED Global Collection."