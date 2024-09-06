Semiconductor Foundry Market Size To Cross USD 211.34 Billion By 2032, Driven By The Need For 5G, Iot, And Higher Government Investment | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising demand for 5G wireless and IoT solutions, along with funding for advancement, are key drivers of growth. Pune, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size and Growth Analysis: “ The Semiconductor Foundry Market size was valued at USD 118.60 Billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 211.34 Billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 6.63% over the forecast period 2024-2032 , As Per the Research by SNS Insider” The CHIPS Act's Influence on Market Expansion and Innovation in the Semiconductor Foundry Sector Leading to Growth. The Semiconductor Foundry industry is on track for significant expansion because of the increasing need for cutting-edge electronics, IoT gadgets, and AI-based innovations. The CHIPS Act of 2022 plays a key role in enhancing the production of semiconductors within the country, which has decreased significantly from 37% in 1990 to only 12% at present. This law sets aside USD 52 billion in funding and provides a 25% tax credit to promote the manufacturing of chips within the country. The CHIPS Act seeks to improve market competitiveness, solve supply chain weaknesses, and promote innovation by strengthening U.S. semiconductor capabilities, ultimately boosting the foundry sector and maintaining global technological leadership. Increase in demand for semiconductors fueled by advancements in AI and IoT. The semiconductor industry is experiencing a strong recovery following a decline in 2023, driven by high demands in AI, 5G, and IoT industries. In July 2024, worldwide semiconductor revenue surged to USD 51.3 billion, marking an 18.7% jump compared to the prior year and a 2.7% increase from June 2024, fueled by declining inflation and a resurgence in demand. The rise of generative AI is greatly pushing forward semiconductor technologies, with the sector projected to increase by 16% this year, hitting USD 611.2 billion, driven by a 25% growth in the Americas. Predictions suggest ongoing expansion, with worldwide sales expected to reach $687.4 billion by 2025, additionally backed by possible Federal Reserve interest rate reductions.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 118.60 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 211.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.63% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments . By Foundry (Id Ms, Pure Play Foundry)

. By Technology (10/7/5 Nm, 16/14 Nm, 20 Nm)

. By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics Healthcare, Industrial, Pure Idms) Key Growth Drivers . Portable and network-enabled devices are becoming increasingly popular.

. Rising Interest in 5G Wireless and Internet of Things Solutions.

The increasing prominence of pure-play foundries and consumer electronics is fueling dominance and innovation in the semiconductor foundry market.

Based on Foundry Type, Pure Play Foundries, held a 56% revenue share in the semiconductor foundry market in 2023, excelling due to their focused strategies and innovation. Unlike Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs), Pure Play Foundries, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), concentrate solely on semiconductor production, investing heavily in cutting-edge technologies like 5nm and 3nm nodes. Their ability to rapidly adopt new process technologies and expand capacity-evident in TSMC's new fabs and global Foundries' advancements in RF and power management-ensures they remain industry leaders. Their specialized focus and proactive expansion drive technological progress and market growth.

Based On Industry, in 2023, the Semiconductor Foundry market was dominated by Consumer Electronics, with a 38% share, due to the popularity of advanced devices such as smartphones and wearables. The demand for 5G, AI, and IoT is driving growth as foundries increase production and innovation to meet the need for advanced, energy-efficient chips.

Key Market Segmentation

By foundry



Id Ms Pure Play Foundry

BY TECHNOLOGY



10/7/5 Nm

16/14 Nm 20 Nm

BY INDUSTRY



Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics Healthcare

Industrial Pure Idms

Regional Dominance in Semiconductor Foundry Market.

North America was at the forefront of the Semiconductor Foundry market in 2023, holding a 34% revenue share due to its strong innovation network, infrastructure, and investments. Major companies such as Intel, Global Foundries, and Texas Instruments drive forward this leadership position. The growth of Intel through Intel Foundry Services and the debut of its 18A process node, paired with global Foundries' 22FDX+ platform for 5G and IoT, highlight the progress made in North America. Government programs such as the CHIPS Act continue to promote expansion, as demonstrated by TSMC opening a new 5nm plant in Arizona.

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region, with a 27% market share in the Semiconductor Foundry industry, is propelled by fast technological progress and robust manufacturing capacities in Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan. TSMC is at the forefront of chip technology with its 3nm innovation and continuous work on 2nm advancement. Samsung Electronics of South Korea pushes limits through its 2nm process technology. While facing export restrictions, China's (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation) SMIC is making progress in 7nm technology, unlike Japan's Renesas and Sony who are concentrating on producing specialized semiconductors

Recent Development



On July 28, 2023, TSMC opened its global R&D center in Hsinchu, Taiwan, with industry and academic partners to drive semiconductor innovation.

In January 2023, Apple introduced new MacBook Air and iMac models with the Apple M3 processor, produced using TSMC's three-nanometer technology, which started manufacturing in December 2022. In July 2023, Metalenz and UMC teamed up to mass-produce optical lenses for 3D imaging in various devices using UMC's semiconductor platforms.

Key Takeaways for Semiconductor Foundry Market



Stay informed about market trends, factors driving growth, and obstacles to adjust strategies.

Gain competitive knowledge by understanding top companies, their market share, and developments for strategic collaborations and investments.

Identify areas of potential growth and regions for focused investment. Examine industry-specific trends to match product offerings with market demands.

TABLE OF CONTENTS – Analysis of Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Semiconductor Foundry Market Segmentation, By Foundry

8. Semiconductor Foundry Market Segmentation, By Technology

9. Semiconductor Foundry Market Segmentation, By Industry

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

