Cutting Costs, Launching Dreams: India’S Thriving Space Startups

As a result, India now challenges long-standing space powers like the United States and Russia. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO ) leads this space from Bengaluru.



In 2024-25, the government allocated ₹13,042.75 crore to the Department of Space. This represents a significant increase from previous years.



The boost aims to support ambitious projects like heavy-lift rockets and crewed spaceflights. ISRO expects a further 20-30% budget increase for these initiatives.



Moreover, the government plans to establish a space station by 2035. Additionally, they aim to land an Indian astronaut on the moon by 2040.







Alongside government efforts, Indian space startups are making significant strides. They focus on reducing satellite launch costs. Companies like Agnikul Cosmos and Skyroot Aerospace lead this innovation.



Agnikul Cosmos, founded in 2017 in Chennai, pioneers 3D printing for rocket components. They successfully conducted a test launch from Sriharikota Island.



Their technology could reduce launch costs by about 95%. Impressively, Agnikul aims to launch a rocket every two weeks.



In 2023, Agnikul raised $26.7 million, bringing their total funding to over $40 million. Their Agnibaan rocket offers customizable features. Customers can adjust the number of engines and stages as needed.



Skyroot Aerospace, based in Hyderabad, has also made remarkable progress. They raised $27.5 million in 2023, totaling $95 million in funding. Notably, Skyroot's Vikram-S became India's first privately launched rocket in November 2022.



Currently, Skyroot is developing Vikram-1, capable of carrying 500 kilograms into low Earth orbit. They plan to debut this rocket in 2024. Furthermore, Skyroot has secured contracts with international satellite companies.

The Indian government actively supports these startups. They established a 10 billion-rupee venture capital fund for space companies. This initiative aims to grow India's space economy fivefold in the next decade.



In addition, India wants to increase its share of the global commercial space market. Experts project this market to grow from $630 billion to $1.8 trillion by 2035.



ISRO's pricing strategies compete well with global leaders like SpaceX. For instance, ISRO's PSLV offers launch at around $28 million. This price significantly undercuts SpaceX's Falcon 9 at $62 million.



India's space sector growth extends beyond rocket technology. Startups like Digantara develop software for tracking space objects. Recently, Digantara secured $10 million in venture capital funding.



International recognition follows India's space achievements. Successful missions like Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 showcase India's technological capabilities. These successes open doors for international collaborations and investments.



As of 2023, India's space sector was worth about $8.4 billion. Projections suggest it could reach $44 billion by 2033. Currently, India operates over 50 artificial satellites in space.



However, these satellites contribute to various sectors, including agriculture, weather forecasting, and disaster management.



The synergy between government vision and private innovation positions India as a key space player. India develops cost-effective solutions and nurtures skilled engineers.



Consequently, it reduces costs and enhances its global technological and economic footprint. The future looks bright for India's space industry.

