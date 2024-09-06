Tesla Driver Naps On Autopilot, Gets Caught With Drugs Worth Over $100,000 In North Carolina

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a bizarre turn of events, Michael Goodman found himself at the center of a dramatic arrest on August 23 in Wilson's Mills, North Carolina. The 33-year-old Tesla driver was apprehended after being found in a state of deep sleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, which was set to Autopilot. The incident took an even more startling turn when it was revealed that the car was concealing over $100,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Local law enforcement received a troubling report around 4 pm about a white Tesla Model 3 that appeared to be cruising west on US-70 with its driver seemingly unconscious. According to Jalopnik, officers swiftly initiated a probe, tracking the car for approximately one mile before strategically positioning their vehicles to engage the Tesla's sensors, which eventually prompted the vehicle to come to a halt.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers confirmed their suspicions: Goodman was indeed sound asleep, with the Tesla's Autopilot engaged. A field sobriety test was conducted, which Goodman passed, but the real shocker came when police conducted a search of the car.

Inside, authorities uncovered an alarming cache of illegal substances. The haul included numerous boxes of vape pens filled with illicit materials, alongside 200 grams of THC, 400 grams of methamphetamine, and 400 grams of MDMA. The estimated street value of this drug stash was a staggering $100,000.

Goodman was subsequently arrested and charged with an array of serious offenses. These included trafficking in MDMA and methamphetamine-both classified as Class D felonies-as well as possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, a Class H felony, and felony possession of marijuana, a Class I felony. In addition, he faced charges for reckless driving and failing to respond to emergency lights or sirens, both considered Class 2 misdemeanors. He was taken to a local detention center and later released on a $50,000 bond.

Wilson's Mills Police Chief AZ Williams offered a wry commentary on the unusual case.“I've been in this business for a long time, and you think you've seen it all,” Williams told CBS 17.“Mr Goodman was sound asleep behind the wheel for over a mile after officers encountered him. There is always something new,” he added.