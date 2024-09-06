Voice Technology In Healthcare Market Size Projected To Reach USD 30.5 Billion By 2034, At 20.5% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Voice in Healthcare Market” from 2024-2034 with covered segments By Type (On-Premises Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions, and Hybrid Solutions), By Feature (Machine & AI, Multilingual Support, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Others), By Application (Development Platforms, Patient-Provider Communication, Vocal Biomarkers, Aging/Lifestyle Communication, and Others), By End User (Physicians, Patients, and Others), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034), which provides the perfect mix of strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge technology to give the best experience.

Covina, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophecy Market Insights estimates that the global voice technology in healthcare market size and share , which is valued at USD 5.6 Billion in 2024, will surge to USD 30.5 Billion by 2034 , achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% over the forecast period.

Voice Technology in Healthcare Market Report Overview

Voice technology revolutionizes the healthcare industry by enabling hands-free communication, improving patient care, and streamlining administrative processes. This technology, which includes voice assistants, speech recognition software, and voice-enabled devices, allows healthcare providers to interact with systems and patients using natural language, thereby enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

From transcribing medical notes to helping patients manage chronic conditions through voice-guided tools the application of voice technology is growing rapidly in clinical settings.

Download a Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights:

Our Free Sample Report includes:



Overview & introduction of market study

Revenue and CAGR of market

Drivers & Restrains factors of market

Major key players in market

Regional analysis of the market with a detailed graph

Detailed segmentation in tabular form of market

Recent development/news of market Opportunities & Challenges of Market

Competitive Landscape:

The Voice Technology in Healthcare Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



Nuance Communications, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Health

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Watson Health

Apple Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Meditech

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Suki AI

VoiceBox Technologies Kandy.io

To Know More on Additional Market Players, Download a Free Sample Report Here:

Analyst View:

Voice technology in healthcare is in greater demand due to the rise in telehealth particularly following the COVID-19 epidemic. Voice-enabled technologies facilitate effective patient-physician communication and help to expedite virtual appointments.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Improved Patient Engagement and Experience

Voice technology improves patient outcomes by enabling voice-activated medical equipment, virtual assistants, and technologies that make it easier for people to take care of their own health.

Request for a Discounted Price on this Report @

Market Trends:

Need for Automation in Healthcare

The demand for automation in healthcare is growing, as voice technology helps automate time-consuming tasks such as medical transcription, record management, and prescription dictation, improving workflow efficiency.

Segmentation:

Voice Technology in Healthcare Market is segmented based on Technology Type, Feature, Application, End User, and Region.

Technology Type Insights

Cloud-based solutions is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as it offer unparalleled scalability, allowing healthcare organizations to easily expand or reduce their storage and processing capabilities based on demand. This flexibility is crucial for healthcare providers managing large volumes of voice data, such as transcriptions and patient interactions, making cloud-based platforms a preferred choice over on-premises or hybrid solutions.

Feature Insights

Natural Language Processing (NLP) segment is the most dominating and widely used in the target market growth as it plays a critical role in converting unstructured spoken or written language into structured data, enabling healthcare providers to efficiently document patient information, transcribe medical notes, and automate clinical data entry.

Application Insights

Patient-provider communication is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as through speech commands or AI-driven voice assistants, it facilitates virtual visits, follow-up care, patient triage, and symptom tracking. Further supporting the segment's extensive use is the need for improved communication, particularly for older or disabled patients who may have difficulty interacting with digital interfaces.

End-User Insights

Physicians segment is the most dominating and widely used in the target market growth as Voice technology has revolutionized how physicians manage their daily tasks, such as medical transcription, updating patient records, and retrieving clinical data.

Request a Customized Copy of Report @







Recent Development:

In April 2024, Suki, a pioneer in speech artificial intelligence (AI) technology for the medical field, recently revealed that its developer toolkit, Suki Platform, has expanded its functionalities. The Suki Platform makes it possible for electronic health record systems (EHRs) and other healthcare technology solutions to leverage Suki's voice and AI capabilities. Suki Platform now comes with a software development kit (SDK) that allows developers to incorporate Suki Assistant directly into their application, as well as a variety of APIs that let developers incorporate certain skills, like ambient documentation, into their solution.

Regional Insights



North America: In this region the widespread adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) has created demand for voice-enabled solutions to ease documentation burdens for physicians and enhance workflow efficiency. Asia Pacific: The multilingual nature of this region creates a strong need for voice technology that can support multiple languages, allowing diverse populations to interact with healthcare systems more effectively.

Browse Detail Report on "Voice Technology in Healthcare Market Size, Share, By Technology Type (On-Premises Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions, and Hybrid Solutions), By Feature (Machine Learning & AI, Multilingual Support, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Others), By Application (Development Platforms, Patient-Provider Communication, Vocal Biomarkers, Aging/Lifestyle Communication, and Others), By End User (Physicians, Patients, and Others), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @

Browse More Research Reports:



Deep Eutectic Solvent Market Size/Share Research Report [2024-2034]

Life Science Tools and Reagents Market Size/Share Research Report [2024-2034]

Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Size/Share Research Report [2024-2034]

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Size/Share Research Report [2024-2034] Metabolomics Technologies Market Size/Share Research Report [2024-2034]

About Us:

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Prophecy's expertize area covers products, services, latest trends, developments, market growth factors, and challenges along with market forecast in various business areas such as Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Information Technology (IT), Automotive, Industrial, Chemical, Agriculture, Food and Beverage, Energy, and Oil and Gas. We also offer various other services such as, data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement suggestions.

Contact Us:

Prophecy Market Insights

US: 964 E. Badillo Street

#2042 Covina,

CA 91724

US toll-free: +1 860 531 2574

Rest of World: + 91 7775049802

Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter