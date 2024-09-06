Iran's Concerns Of Zangazur Corridor: Complex Conundrum In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The global community largely supports the opening of the
Zangazur Corridor, which would connect mainland Azerbaijan to
Nakhchivan through Armenia. The Zangazur Corridor is indeed a
strategically important road, however, its main purpose is to
connect the mainland to Nakhchivan, which has been in a state of
blockade for more than 30 years.
However, Iran's rigid stance against Zangazur has been
preventing a direct solution to the issue in the region for a long
time. Just this time, official Tehran vented its anger about
Zangazur on the official Kremlin as notably, Russia backed the
opening of this route, emphasizing its strategic and economic
importance to the West, Europe, and even itself. Despite this, Iran
is pressuring Russia over its support, summoning Russia's
ambassador to Tehran, Aleksey Dedov, to express concerns. Mujtaba
Demirchilu, head of the Main Directorate for Eurasian Affairs of
Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated, "Iran is against any
geopolitical change in the defined borders of the region."
Iranian diplomats have criticized Russia's stance, suggesting
that opening the Zangazur Corridor would cut off one of Iran's key
routes to Europe. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan
Safaryan mentioned the potential for private security companies to
manage future transport connections between Azerbaijan and Armenia,
which remains a sovereign issue between the two states. However,
Iran's interference raises questions: Why is Tehran, as a third
party, intervening so strongly?
Sadraddin Soltan, Chairman of the Middle East Research Center,
spoke to Azernews about Iran's underlying motives.
He believes that Tehran tries to mask its true concerns with vague
statements, such as being "against any geopolitical change in the
defined borders." He argues,“How does the opening of this corridor
violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia?
Official Baku has repeatedly stated that it does not make
territorial claims against any country. This means the opening of
the Zangezur corridor will not cause problems on the territory of
Armenia.”
Soltan points out that Armenia could benefit significantly from
the Zangazur Corridor, connecting with Central Asian countries,
China, and even India for trade. However, Iran fears that Western
powers-NATO, the USA, and the EU-might use this route, potentially
bypassing Iran-controlled key trade passages like the Strait of
Hormuz and the Suez Canal.
Currently, Iran influences trade routes through the south, such
as by supporting the Houthis in Yemen, which can threaten the
Asia-Europe trade route through the Red Sea. The Zangazur Corridor,
however, would fall outside Iran's sphere of influence, diminishing
its leverage over regional trade. Soltan emphasizes that Iran,
therefore, opposes the corridor to maintain its geopolitical
influence.
The expert also noted that Iran is worried about the possibility
of delegating the security control of the future transport
connections between Azerbaijan and Armenia to private security
companies.
"It can be assumed that Armenia is attracting a new force or a
new military force to its country and the South Caucasus under the
name of a security agency," he says. Iran's fears are further
fueled by its traditional ally, France, possibly taking a leading
role.
Soltan mentions that Heshmatollah Falahatpishe, a former member
of the National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament,
called this situation a "friendship trap," suggesting that Russia
is opting out of controlling the route in favor of private
management, which Tehran sees as a betrayal. Soltan explains,
"Under these conditions, Iran is not only deprived of the
opportunity to control and use the Zangazur road, even indirectly,
it will not even be able to have a chance to control this
corridor."
