Sequretek's Advanced Cybersecurity Technologies To Take Center Stage At INDUS-X Summit

U.S.-India Defense Innovation Bridge Strengthened by Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sequretek , a leading global cybersecurity company, is set to take center stage at the prestigious INDUS-X Summit at Stanford University, California, scheduled for September 9, 2024. The company has been selected as one of the few global leaders to showcase its leading-edge cybersecurity solutions alongside a number of U.S. and Indian companies.The INDUS-X Summit, co-hosted by the U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and Stanford University, is a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening defense collaboration between the United States and India. Launched by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) in June 2023, INDUS-X is a direct result of Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Washington, D.C., where both nations committed to building a robust defense innovation bridge under the Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) initiative.In its inaugural year, INDUS-X has significantly bolstered private-sector cooperation by facilitating strategic partnerships among defense technology companies, investors, and researchers from both countries. Continuing this momentum, the third summit comes at a critical time as the global defense cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 49.4 billion by 2028 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. Sequretek's participation at the INDUS-X Summit is particularly significant in this context. The company's AI-powered Percept platform and products based on the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework are well-positioned to address the critical needs of defense sectors, which are increasingly targeted by cyber threats.Anand Naik, CEO of Sequretek , expressed the significance of this opportunity:“Participating in the INDUS-X Summit is an honor for Sequretek. This platform allows us to demonstrate our state-of-the-art cybersecurity technologies and facilitates crucial dialogues with key leaders from India and the U.S. As cyber threats continue to evolve, we must collaborate across borders to develop resilient, innovative solutions. We are eager to contribute to and learn from this exceptional defense innovation ecosystem.”The theme of this year's summit,“Harnessing Investment Opportunities to Enhance Cross-Border Defense Innovation Ecosystems,” highlights the crucial role of private capital in driving defense innovation. The event will bring together key stakeholders from both nations to explore how investment strategies can accelerate the development of next-generation defense technologies, with cybersecurity as a central focus.Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF, commented,“The INDUS-X Summit is a pivotal moment in U.S.-India relations, particularly in the realm of defense innovation. Companies like Sequretek, with their cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, are essential to the future of defense collaborations between our nations. We look forward to their contributions to this critical dialogue.”Sequretek's inclusion in the INDUS-X Summit cements its position as a leader in the global cybersecurity landscape and reinforces the strategic defense relationship between the U.S. and India.About SequretekSequretek is a global cybersecurity company, dedicated to safeguarding businesses from evolving cyber threats through its offerings around Percept Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework. Percept CTEM offers a comprehensive suite of AI-ML based cybersecurity solutions namely, Percept XDR & NG SIEM, Percept Identity, Percept EDR and Managed Security Services. Sequretek's offering combined with people, process and state of the art technology, empower businesses to protect their critical assets, detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time, whilst ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. Through a trusted partnership with Sequretek, organizations can take control of their cybersecurity posture and navigate the digital world with confidence, while simplifying security.Sequretek is recognized by leading global research & analyst firms. Sequretek is a winner of the TiE50 awards, National Startup Awards, NASSCOM Emerge 50 awards, and made it to the Financial Times High Growth Asia Pacific companies. Sequretek was also featured in the list of Top 250 MSSPs across the globe, by MSSP Alert.Know more:Media Contacts:Gutenberg: ...

