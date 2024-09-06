Bhajan Lal Sharma To Lead Delegation To S Korea, Japan Ahead Of ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma will lead a delegation to South Korea and Japan ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit 2024 scheduled from 9th to 11th December.

An official said the delegation would visit South Korea and Japan for investor meetings between 9th and 14th September.

The Chief Minister would invite the investors to invest in Rajasthan across various sectors. The delegation will also partake in the 'Neemrana Day' celebrations in the Japanese capital.

Neemrana is a Japanese Industrial Zone cluster in Rajasthan's Alwar district that hosts several Japanese companies.

The official said that the delegation will also meet industry leaders from the infrastructure, steel, automotive, renewable energy, electronics, heavy industries and education sectors among others and invite them to invest in Rajasthan.

The delegation will also meet a group of Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) and participate in the community programs and will also partake in two round-table discussions in Seoul - one with the Tourism Association and the other with the Korean Stone Association.

In the run-up to the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, the state government is going to organise investors around the country as well as overseas.

The domestic investors' meet has been planned at commercial centres such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai.

On the global front, the investors' meet has been planned in South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore among others.

Last month, the first domestic Investors' Meet of 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 was held in Mumbai, signing investment MoUs worth INR 4.5 lakh Crore.