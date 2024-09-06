New Leaf Detox And Treatment Inc. Introduces Residential Inpatient Rehab In Southern California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Laguna Niguel, California – One of the top rehab and detox centers in Southern California, New Leaf Detox and Inc. has introduced residential inpatient rehab to those suffering from substance abuse disorders.

Residential rehab, also known as inpatient care, requires the patient to stay at a drug rehab center for a certain period of time, usually between 30 and 90 days, and is ideal for those suffering from severe addiction issues. The introduction of the new residential inpatient rehab allows individuals in Southern California suffering from severe drug or alcohol dependencies to receive the help they need, bringing about a happier, healthier life.

“Outpatient care may be suitable for some people who have mild to moderate addiction problems and a strong support network at home. However, for those who have severe addiction issues, co-occurring mental health conditions, or a lack of stability in their environment, residential rehab may offer more advantages,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

During the stay at the residential inpatient rehab, the individual receives intensive addiction treatments such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), motivational interviewing (MI), family therapy, and group therapy. Additionally, counseling and support from a team of experts who specialize in substance use disorder and mental health will assist during the patient's stay.

One of the many benefits of residential inpatient rehabilitation is staying in a controlled, stable, comfortable, safe environment away from possible triggers. Removing triggers from individuals can reduce temptations for drugs and alcohol, and allow the patient to focus on building coping skills and healing without distractions. Coping skills, such as stress management, communication skills, and relapse prevention techniques are essential for transitioning back into daily life and maintaining long-term sobriety. The team at the New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. can teach these critical skills.

Alternative outpatient care may be suitable for individuals suffering from mild to moderate addiction problems whilst residential inpatient rehab at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. invites severe cases to get specialist treatment and care.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. encourage individuals to get in contact either by calling or filling out the form on the website. The team are available to take free confidential calls and talk through the best plan for individuals who are struggling with substance abuse disorders.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation are achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients with the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

