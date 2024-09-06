Crayola And Red Games Partner With Smithsonian For Creative And Educational Digital Experience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Leading kids' app Crayola Create and Play rolls out Smithsonian-inspired activities, offering an exciting new way to explore art, science, and space.

Crayola Create and Play, the beloved top kids' app known for fostering creativity and learning, developed by gaming studio Red Games Co. in partnership with Crayola, is excited to announce a first-of-its-kind content collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution, available today on all platforms. This initiative aims to integrate the Smithsonian's rich content and educational resources into Crayola Create and Play's digital environment, creating an engaging and fun learning experience for children and families worldwide.

The enriching activities exist within a colorful world inspired by iconic Smithsonian objects, including Henry, the African Bush elephant featured in the rotunda of Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, and

spacesuits from the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum.

"We're excited to partner with the Smithsonian to give kids and players of all ages a new way to discover science, art, history and more, with Smithsonian expertise," says Brian Lovell, Founder and CEO of Red Games Co. "The collaboration introduces unique content updates that blend Crayola's creative specialization with the Smithsonian's expert knowledge, creating an inspiring creative learning environment that is unique to Crayola Create and Play. We are looking forward to having kids and families enjoy the dynamic and immersive experience."

The app features new tools and content that encourage kids to create their own masterpieces inspired by Smithsonian exhibits.



Players can open digital drawers to discover specimens from the National Museum of Natural History's Q?rius like gemstones, fossils, and insects, and learn fun facts about each item.

Use a microscope to examine items from the museum's collection at a microscopic level.

Use content from the National Air and Space Museum to build and decorate their own airplanes inspired by historical models.

Create their own celestial artwork based on real constellations. Design their own spacesuits that are showcased in a zero-gravity environment within the digital museum.

"Crayola's belief in unleashing the originality in every child together with the Smithsonian's mission for the increase and diffusion of knowledge truly creates the opportunity to engage children in new and exciting ways,"

says Carol LeBlanc, President of Smithsonian Enterprises. "Combining the power of these two brands through Crayola Create and Play allows the Smithsonian to reach children and families digitally and in a current and relevant way."

"This exciting partnership with the Smithsonian in Crayola Create and Play couldn't be a more perfect fit with Crayola's mission to help parents and educators raise creatively alive kids," says Brian Nemeckay, Sr. Manager Crayola Interactive. "Combining educational elements of the Smithsonian with the colorful inspiration of Crayola will spark curiosity, encourage exploration, and put kids' imagination into action in an experience that children will love and parents can trust."

On September 5, 2024, the Smithsonian content from the National Museum of Natural History and the National Air and Space Museum will be accessible on all platforms where Crayola Create and Play is available, including the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon App Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store.

About Crayola Create & Play : Crayola Create and Play is a Top Kids App providing players with family-friendly, developmentally-appropriate creative learning activities within Crayola's colorful world. In this five-Time Apple App of the Day, players will discover endless hours of productive play to develop self-expression, artistic independence, and confidence with digital Crayola art tools, learning activities, customized pets, creativity games, and seasonal events. The parent and teacher-approved, ad-free app is available to download across all App Stores. Developed by Red Games Co., one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Gaming for 2024, in collaboration with Crayola, the studio creates fun, competitive and everybody-friendly games. Learn more about Red Games Co.:

About The Smithsonian Institution: Since its founding in 1846, the Smithsonian Institution has been committed to inspiring generations through knowledge and discovery. It is the world's largest museum, education and research complex, consisting of 21 museums, the National Zoological Park, education centers, research facilities, cultural centers and libraries. Two of the 21 museums-the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum-are in the early planning stages. There are more than 6,200 Smithsonian employees and 3,800 volunteers. The total number of objects, works of art and specimens at the Smithsonian is estimated at nearly 157 million, of which nearly 148 million are scientific specimens at the National Museum of Natural History.

