Hungarian Ambassador Visits Dubai Culture To Explore Cultural Collaboration

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 6 September 2024: Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has welcomed HE Károly Benes, Ambassador of Hungary to the UAE, accompanied by László Márton, Deputy Head of Mission at the Hungarian Embassy, during their visit to Dubai Culture's headquarters in Dubai Design District. The meeting focused on exploring avenues for collaboration, strengthening cultural ties, and developing cultural exchange programmes, including organising a series of musical and theatrical performances and art exhibitions. Additionally, they discussed leveraging successful experiences in archaeology and excavation, which would enhance studies and research related to Dubai's archaeological sites.

During the meeting, Badri highlighted key Dubai Culture projects and initiatives, such as the Sikka Art & Design Festival, Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Festival, Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, the Dubai Public Art Strategy, and other programmes aimed at supporting and empowering creative talent, encouraging them to contribute to enriching the local cultural scene. In turn, Ambassador Benes discussed a series of upcoming Hungarian artistic performances, events, and exhibitions that will be hosted at Dubai Opera and Coca-Cola Arena.

The meeting was attended by Mansoor Lootah, CEO of the Operations Support Sector and Chief AI Officer; Muna Faisal Algurg, CEO of the Culture & Heritage Sector; Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector; Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Marketing & Corporate Communication Department; Rafia Alsuwaidi, Manager of the International Relations Office, along with other officials from Dubai Culture.