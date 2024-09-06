عربي


FIFA's Lowest-Ranked Team Won Their First-Ever Competitive Game

FIFA's Lowest-Ranked Team Won Their First-Ever Competitive Game


9/6/2024 6:09:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) San Marino won their first-ever competitive match by beating Liechtenstein 1-0 in the Nations League on Thursday, 20 years since their only other victory, also against Liechtenstein, Azernews reports.

The Nations League D game was hardly a clash of the titans, with San Marino bottom of FIFA's rankings at 210th and Liechtenstein at 199th, but Nicko Sensoli's goal in the 53rd minute will make him a national hero.

San Marino's only other success came in their 69th game, a 1-0 win over Liechtenstein in a 2004 friendly.

Their fans have endured 140 matches without a win since then and the 19-year-old Sensoli's goal sparked wild celebrations at the San Marino stadium.

Sensoli was not even born when San Marino last won, and there was a long wait for the final whistle with eight minutes of added time before victory was confirmed to leave the hosts top of three-team Group 1, which also includes Gibraltar.

