FIFA's Lowest-Ranked Team Won Their First-Ever Competitive Game
San Marino won their first-ever competitive match by beating
Liechtenstein 1-0 in the Nations League on Thursday, 20 years since
their only other victory, also against Liechtenstein,
Azernews reports.
The Nations League D game was hardly a clash of the titans, with
San Marino bottom of FIFA's rankings at 210th and Liechtenstein at
199th, but Nicko Sensoli's goal in the 53rd minute will make him a
national hero.
San Marino's only other success came in their 69th game, a 1-0
win over Liechtenstein in a 2004 friendly.
Their fans have endured 140 matches without a win since then and
the 19-year-old Sensoli's goal sparked wild celebrations at the San
Marino stadium.
Sensoli was not even born when San Marino last won, and there
was a long wait for the final whistle with eight minutes of added
time before victory was confirmed to leave the hosts top of
three-team Group 1, which also includes Gibraltar.
