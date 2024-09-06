New Children's Amazon Bestseller 'The Angry Vacuum,' Teaches Kids Emotional Intelligence Through Space Adventure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VALLEY STREAM, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel has become an bestselling author with his The Angry Vacuum. In this book, Jomo Jesus teaches kids to manage emotions and AI with emotional intelligence.The book is educational and engaging, and it is a great bedtime story written by a bilingual 8-year-old, a rising famous author, Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel. In the book, he breaks down complex AI and emotional intelligence concepts into simple concepts and adventures for children to understand.Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel agrees with Daniel Goleman and a study out of Harvard that Emotional Intelligence predicts future success more than IQ, especially when it comes to becoming a leader rather than an entry-level Executive with only technical skills. He wants to empower children with emotional intelligence.As a writer of several popular books like The Emotions Volcano and now The Angry Vacuum, Jomo Jesus is on a mission to help young children understand the power of emotional intelligence and that its importance to humans is more significant than AI (artificial intelligence) for their future.“Parents that desire the best future for their children would be wise to help their child develop the four pillars of emotional intelligence: self-awareness, self-regulation of behavior, social, interpersonal skills, and empathy,” says Jomo Gamal Thomas, author and co-founder of Positive and Mindful Parenting.“AI (artificial intelligence) machine learning may help replace repetitive tasks handled by humans, but it is not good at managing human feelings and understanding the emotions of others. AI will not replace Young children who learn and develop emotional intelligence skills. Still, it will be more important for them to understand the limitations of AI and manage their own emotions,” added Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel.”The Angry Vacuum” provides young children with an engaging story of how natural emotional intelligence is needed to solve problems that AI robots may not simply resolve. Because of its relevance to social-emotional learning and AI, the story's premise is popular with children and parents. They made the book number one on Amazon's best-selling new books for Children's Reference and Education books. This engaging tale invites children into a space adventure with Laura, the Emotions Explorer, and her brother Sid, the Super Happy Kid.During a space camp vacation near the moon, Laura and Sid encounter an unusual challenge inside the International Space Station. They discover the Angry Vacuum, a robotic vacuum that has "flipped its lid," turning from a helper into a problem as it sucks up both happy and angry emotions. Through this adventure, the siblings teach children how to manage their emotions effectively.Set against a vibrant virtual reality game center, The Angry Vacuum offers a fun and educational experience. It teaches kids about their feelings using cool tech in a space setting. This book is an excellent tool for parents and educators to help children learn about emotions creatively and memorably.The Angry Vacuum is available in digital formats and paperback and can be found in local bookstores and libraries.On Amazon, the book is available at:“Jomo Jesus is a natural communicator with a profound understanding of emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and self-regulation,” says Sandra M. Clifton, the co-founder of Smart Brain Train Academy and Positive Peers Learning Software.To contact Sandra M. Clifton, MBA, visit , call +1 (732) 688-7813, or email ....About the AuthorJomo Jesus Thomas Suriel is a prodigy, fluent in Spanish and English, multi-published, best-selling children's author on Amazon. He loves boxing, swimming, coding, and studying Hebrew and Mandarin. He is the CEO of Super Happy Kid Publishing and the author of the popular Emotional Intelligence children's series Sid the Super Happy Kid and Laura the Emotions Explorer. His interactive books entertain and educate young learners, and neurodiverse learners (Autism, ADHD) develop emotional intelligence and coping skills. He has a new book, The Angry Vacuum, teaching kids the importance of self-regulation and emotional intelligence. He co-founded the Smart Brain Train Academy and attends the Clifton Academy.Jomo Gamal Thomas is a versatile figure, serving as an author, illustrator, artist, attorney, entrepreneur, and game developer. He has developed children's educational technology and emotional intelligence apps. He is the co-founder of Positive Peers Learning Software Partners, the Smart Brain Train Academy, ParentsHelpParents, and Positive and Mindful Parenting. Jomo has written "My First Bible for Kids." Inspired by his son, he has developed cognitive behavior and emotional intelligence apps for all children, including autism spectrum, ADHD, and ODD.To check all the books on emotional intelligence written by Jomo Jesus for preschoolers, kindergarteners, and elementary school children, visit Amazon .About the EditorSandra M. Clifton, MBA, is an educator, entrepreneur, software developer, and founder of the Clifton Academy. She co-founded Positive Peers Learning Software and the Smart Brain Train Academy. Sandra is also the co-author of EI And IQ 10 in 1 for young learners 2 to 6. She is the editor of "The Emotions Volcano" and "My First Bible for Kids." Additionally, she co-founded ParentsHelpParents, ChangeChildBehavior, and Positive and Mindful Parenting Academy. 