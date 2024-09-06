(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, 6th September 2024: The Arabian camel auction at the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian 2024 attracted significant interest, achieving sales of nearly AED 2.5 million for 15 camels. Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Advanced Scientific Group at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, the auction drew a large crowd of enthusiasts eager to acquire purebred camels known for their exceptional lineage and racing potential.

This year's edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition witnessed the organisation of the largest and most important auction for purebred Arabian camels, which enjoy significant popularity in the UAE and GCC countries. Camel racing is an integral part of heritage in the region, marked by intense competition as bidders seek to acquire the finest breeds known for their high capacity to win on the racetracks.

The largest and most significant auction featured some of the most prominent purebred Arabian camels with an impressive history in camel racing across the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

The auction included the sale of young male and female camels from the finest breeds, known for their outstanding racing abilities. Each camel is distinguished by its lineage and the achievements of its sire and dam, which are essential factors in determining its value.

The Supreme Organising Committee for the Purebred Arabian Camel Auction established a set of terms and organisational procedures to ensure the best breeds were presented for sale, along with financial guarantees to verify the seriousness of the bidders.

The 'Advanced Scientific Group', co-organiser of the auction, is a leading entity in the production of purebred camels. The group was founded in 1990 under the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and has since focused on preserving and increasing the production of well-known purebred Arabian camels. The group produces around 250 camels annually through embryo transfer techniques from trusted breeds.

The auction attracted hundreds of bidders from the UAE and GCC countries, which regularly witness fierce competition among owners of purebred Arabian camels. These races offer substantial financial prizes to the winning camels and their owners, encouraging the preservation of purebred lines and the transmission of this traditional sport from generation to generation.