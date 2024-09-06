ITRI Honors Industry Pioneers At 2024 Laureate Ceremony

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HSINCHU, Taiwan, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Research Institute (ITRI ) today held its 2024 ITRI Laureate Ceremony to honor five distinguished leaders and professionals for their exceptional contributions to their fields. The honored laureates are: Jensen Huang , Founder and CEO of NVIDIA; Dr. Lisa Su , Chair and CEO of AMD; Jason Chen , Chairman and CEO of Acer; Doris Hsu , Chairperson and CEO of Sino-American Silicon Products and GlobalWafers; Dr. Shih-Ann Chen , Superintendent of Taichung Veterans General Hospital.







ITRI held the 2024 ITRI Laureate Ceremony on September 6 to honor the newly appointed laureates.

Taiwan's Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao commended the new ITRI Laureates on their remarkable achievements and significant impact on industrial development. Jensen Huang drives AI industry development and leads NVIDIA to build its Asia's first AI R&D center in Taiwan. In the future, it will enhance technology, talent development and supply chain, making Taiwan's AI chip industry ecosystem more complete. Dr. Lisa Su, known as the“Queen of Semiconductors,” was recognized for transforming AMD into a leader in high-performance and adaptive computing and empowering Taiwan's manufacturers to enhance the global semiconductor ecosystem. Jason Chen has led Acer through a strategic transformation that enhances its brand cross-disciplinary innovation, setting an example for the ICT industry. Doris Hsu has expanded the company's global presence through a successful M&A track record. Recently, she has shifted toward an organic growth strategy, emphasizing automated production, diversifying procurement, and localizing production by global expansion. This approach has mitigated risks and strengthened supply chain resiliency. Dr. Shih-Ann Chen was acknowledged for his pioneering work in atrial fibrillation ablation, which has advanced Taiwan's leading position in medical innovation.

This year marks the 13th anniversary of ITRI's tradition of honoring outstanding individuals who have made substantial contributions to industrial development and public well-being.“ITRI serves as a unique platform for the integration of cross-disciplinary innovations. The five new ITRI Laureates represent the forefront of advancements in AI, semiconductors, ICT, and biomedicine. Their contributions are expected to further elevate Taiwan's global competitiveness for future generations,” said ITRI Chairman Tsung-Tsong Wu.

In their acceptance speech, the new laureates expressed their gratitude to ITRI. Jensen Huang indicated that ITRI plays a central and pivotal role in global technology. He is incredibly proud for being named an ITRI Laureate. The opportunity for ITRI is extraordinary. ITRI has to engage AI boldly so it can continue its important contributions to the future of technology. Jason Chen said that being honored as an ITRI Laureate is a recognition of not just his work in the ICT industry but also the entire Acer community. He is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Acer's growth from its humble beginnings to its global presence. He also appreciates the vision and support of Acer founder Stan Shih and Dr. Morris Chang, who have been instrumental in shaping Taiwan's technology industry. Doris Hsu thanked ITRI for being a facilitator and enabler to provide support in talent and technology development for the growth of her enterprises. She looks forward to more collaboration with ITRI on the research and development in AI, green energy, and material science to accelerate industrialization. Dr. Shih-Ann Chen stated that this honor represents his 40-year medical career and his team's contributions to Taiwan's leadership in arrhythmia. He emphasized the importance of founding the Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance and expressed hope that continued collaboration with ITRI will advance AI applications in healthcare.

The ceremony was complemented by a technology exhibition showcasing ITRI's latest innovations in semiconductors, next-generation communications, AI applications, net zero technology, and healthy aging. Vice President Hsiao was impressed by ITRI's efforts in commercializing R&D results, which have made Taiwan visible, respected, and valued on the global stage. ITRI President Edwin Liu also highlighted ITRI's strengths in exploiting diverse AI applications, such as the digital twins system for converter steel tapping, which has optimized the manufacturing process for steelmakers.“The Institute will play a key role in leading the industry to embrace the AI challenges and opportunities,” he stressed.

